Thailand and Poland crowned world’s best at FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™

Thailand crowned Champion of FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball Mobile

Poland crowned Champion of FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball Console

FIFAe Finals 25 to conclude with FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League from 15 to 19 December

The FIFAe World Cup™ featuring eFootball™ united the world’s top nations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10 to 13 December, crowning two world champions on mobile and console. Thailand and Poland lifted the iconic trophies in a spectacular celebration of national pride and world-class competitive play. These competitions launched the FIFAe Finals 25, the pinnacle event of football esports running until 19 December, and set the stage for a new era of esports entertainment.

In a thrilling showcase, Thailand claimed the title at the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball Mobile. Represented by Jomkata 'JXMKT' Yupraphat, Thailand defeated José Antonio 'JUNINHO' Maciel junior in a captivating final to secure the crown as the world’s best on mobile.

On the console stage, Poland triumphed after a spectacular series that captivated fans both on-site and worldwide. The team, featuring Milosz 'Zilo' Zietek and Mikolaj 'Ostrybuch' Zietek, lifted the prestigious trophy to become the world’s best on console.

With over 16.5 million players taking part globally this season, the stage is set for the next generation of esports talent. The journey will continue in February 2026 when the FIFAe Challenger Series kicks off in-game in eFootball, marking the first step on the road to the FIFAe World Cup 26. Full details are available on FIFA.gg.

The FIFAe Finals 25 will continue with the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League from 15 to 19 December. The event unites elite national teams from across the world, bringing together diverse communities and competitors under one roof. Set against the stunning backdrop of the SEF Arena in Riyadh, fans on-site and online will have the chance to witness history in the making. Tickets for the upcoming event are available here. More information about the event is available on FIFA.GG. All games are livestreamed on FIFA.GG and twitch.tv/FIFAe.