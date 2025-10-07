Successful group stage at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025

Chile's three matches at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago exceeded 40,000 in attendance

Some 260,000 people turned out to watch an exciting group stage

Five out of six confederations through to the round of 16

Fair play, a party-like atmosphere, plus all the enthusiasm of a football-mad nation, that was how the group stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ can be defined. As the tournament's slogan says, it is “creating legends”.

Chilean fans have shown unwavering support for their national team and the World Cup, with all three of the highest-attended matches so far being played by the hosts, La Roja, at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago: 45,547 (New Zealand), 42,518 (Japan) and 42,072 (Egypt).

“This is the second time that the U-20 World Cup has been held in Chile, and the country's fifth FIFA competition. It feels like home for FIFA to be in Chile,” said Roberto Grassi, Head of Youth Tournaments at FIFA.

“That's why FIFA would like to thank the Local Organising Committee and the Chilean Government for their hard work, along with the whole country for their support at the stadiums.”

Other interesting statistics came out of the group stage:

24 teams, 504 players and 336 coaching staff members took part in 38 matches, which drew a crowd of around 260,000 people.

In total, 174 training sessions across the 15 training centres located in the four host cities have been completed, all on brand-new FIFA Level 5 standard pitches, which will become part of the competition's legacy.

808 volunteers are key to making the event run smoothly.

In sporting terms, it is important to note that five of the six confederations will be represented in the round of 16, reflecting both the competitiveness of the field and the development of football worldwide.

Football Video Support (FVS) has also caught widespread attention, the same system that was used last year at the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups. “FIFA are constantly thinking about how to innovate, evolve and improve, with this being a clear example of that,” said Grassi.

