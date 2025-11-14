Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™

Lists include some of the sport’s biggest names, who will look to make their mark in the Philippines

First-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ will take place from 21 November to 7 December

All matches will be streamed live on FIFA.com and FIFA+

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ was always destined to be a star-studded event, and all 16 nations that will be competing in Pasig City from 21 November have now confirmed their official squads.

The lists are brimming with breathtaking talent. Those in attendance or watching on FIFA.com and FIFA+ worldwide will be wowed by the skills of household names such as Renata Adamatti, Amandinha, Camila, Irene Córdoba, Ryo Egawa, Emilly, Fifó, Nicole Mancilla, Silvina Nava, Carina Núñez, Peque, Irene Samper, Janice Silva and Maral Torkaman.

Furthermore, exciting youngsters Esther Brossard, Jasmine Demraoui, Isabella Flanigan, Lucia Rossi, Arriya Saetoen and Karen Torres are all well worth keeping an eye on. Needless to say, there will also be world-class goalkeepers on display, including Bianca, Elena González, Ana Catarina Pereira, Ana Carolina Sestari and Farzaneh Tavasoli.

This is the first edition of the tournament, in which the best women’s players from all six confederations will battle for the global crown and showcase why futsal is one of the fastest-growing and most electrifying sports on the planet.

Brazil go into the competition as the pacesetters in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking and indeed the only team to have topped the pile to date. However, their closest challengers, Spain and Portugal, will also be in the mix and will be desperate to demonstrate their supremacy. Fellow Philippines 2025 participants Thailand and Japan complete the top five in the world standings.

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ will be contested from 21 November to 7 December. All 32 games will be played at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metropolitan Manila, and will be live-streamed on FIFA.com and FIFA+.

Group-stage line-up FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking positions in brackets. Group A: Philippines (63rd), Poland (14th), Morocco (31st), Argentina (6th) Group B: Spain (2nd), Thailand (4th), Colombia (8th), Canada (74th) Group C: Portugal (3rd), Tanzania (82nd), Japan (5th), New Zealand (21st) Group D: Brazil (1st), IR Iran (9th), Italy (7th), Panama (79th)