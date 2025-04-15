Squad lists confirmed for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

The official squads for Seychelles 2025 have been revealed

Beach stars to feature from 16 participating nations

Tournament runs from 1 to 11 May and tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets

All 16 nations that will grace the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ have now confirmed their official squads for the upcoming tournament, which begins on Thursday, 1 May and concludes on Sunday, 11 May.

The tournament – in which the world’s best beach soccer players from all six confederations will compete for the title of world champions – will be the first edition held in an African country. It also marks the first time that the Seychelles will host a FIFA event.

Defending champions Brazil will call on a familiar cast, with several players returning from the squad that lifted the trophy in Dubai last year. Goalkeeper Teleco is rejoined by stars Rodrigo, Catarino and Edson Hulk, among others, while exciting newcomer Thanger will make his tournament debut.

Last year’s runners-up, Italy, have a few new faces for the 2025 edition but will return with their full complement of forwards – along with adidas Golden Ball winner Josep Junior. AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 star Ali Mirshekari will spearhead the charge for IR Iran, who will look to improve on their third-place finish last time out.

Portugal’s Martins brothers, Bê and Léo, will once again fly the flag for their home nation. Spain, who will be taking part in their third consecutive FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™, will feature star forward Chiky Ardil among their line-up in the Seychelles. The leading scorer at last year’s competition, Ihar Bryshtsel, returns to represent Belarus in Group A. Debutants Mauritania will be led by talismanic captain Mohamed Diallo.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025: official squads.

A full match schedule can be downloaded here.

Tournament tickets are available for purchase via FIFA.com/tickets.