FIFA and Shirel to unveil Official Song of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

Shirel’s uplifting track, El Alma en la Cancha (Olé Olé Olé) , is now released across all major streaming services

The song captures the energy of the global showpiece event, which will kick off on 27 September and conclude on 19 October

Starting at just CLP 4,000, tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets

FIFA has teamed up with Chilean pop sensation Shirel for the global release of El Alma en la Cancha (Olé Olé Olé), the Official Song of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™.

Produced by Taffy Dönicke, El Alma en la Cancha (“The Soul on the Pitch”) combines an infectious rhythm, Latin flair and uplifting lyrics to energise players and fans whenever it rings out across the stadiums during the eagerly awaited global extravaganza on Chilean soil. The track is available to download from streaming services from 26 September.

Shirel first came to prominence on The Voice Chile in 2016 and has since built a growing catalogue of hits, including Faroles, Romper Platos and her recent single RARA. The singer-songwriter has collaborated with leading producers such as Cristián Heyne and has performed on major stages including Lollapalooza Chile.

Born Nicole Davidovich Salvo, Shirel has established herself as one of Chile’s most exciting voices, possessing a distinctive sound that fuses pop with Latin influences.

In reference to the track, Shirel said: “This song is all about unity and passion, and I’m thrilled to share that energy with the fans in my country, across the region and around the world. The FIFA U-20 World Cup will be a celebration – both on and off the pitch – that we’ll never forget.”

The FIFA U-20 World Cup™ showcases the planet’s brightest young footballers in the quest to achieve global superstardom – with Diego Maradona, Luís Figo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland among those to have graced the competition.

Twenty-four national teams from across the globe will compete for glory in Chile from 27 September to 19 October, including six-time champions Argentina and past winners Brazil, France, Spain and Ukraine.

Starting at just CLP 4,000, tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets, with fans of all ages encouraged to take up the opportunity to enjoy some truly world-class entertainment.