Royal Canadian Mint celebrates FIFA World Cup™ coming to Canada with a new one-dollar circulation coin

Commemorative coin “captures the pride and unity that come with welcoming the world” - Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Canadians “understand the power of sport to bring us together”

Canada to host the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time with matches in Vancouver and Toronto

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ comes to Canada, the Royal Canadian Mint is sharing the excitement of millions of football fans by issuing a new one Canadian dollar circulation coin commemorating the biggest sports event on the planet. The commemorative coin, produced in struck and colourised versions, was unveiled by the Mint and FIFA officials on the pitch at Vancouver’s BC Place and began circulating on 14 May. Toronto and Vancouver will stage a total of 13 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, with the Canada men’s national team playing in both venues, as Canada co-hosts the tournament with Mexico and the United States. For the first time in its 96-year history, the FIFA World Cup™ will feature 48 teams, playing a total of 104 matches between 11 June and 19 July 2026.

Royal Canadian Mint celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026™ with new commemorative coin 00:48

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a landmark moment for our nation, and this one dollar circulation coin captures the pride and unity that come with welcoming the world to our communities,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. “Canadians understand the power of sport to bring us together, which is why this event is so well aligned with our recent CAD 755 million investment in sport – the most significant in 20 years. This coin is a tangible way to celebrate a global event that will drive economic opportunity and inspire a new generation of Canadians in a truly Canadian way." “The Royal Canadian Mint is proud of the many great Canadian sporting moments it has captured on coins through the years, and we are delighted to celebrate a new milestone with a circulation coin commemorating the first-ever FIFA World Cup men’s tournament matches to be played in Canada,” said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “We are proud to have crafted a lasting keepsake that Canadian fans can hold onto while they unite in cheering their team during their first-ever home soil appearance in a World Cup tournament.” Designed by Canadian artist Glen Green, the central feature of the reverse consists of the top portion of the FIFA26 CAN maple leaf mosaic, highlighted in shades of orange and red squares on the colourised coin, evoking the community of fans coming together to cheer on their football heroes. To its left is an engraving of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 emblem, while a football ball in movement appears to the right, beneath which Toronto and Vancouver are engraved as the Canadian Host Cities.

“Today we add a new chapter to our national story, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially minted into Canadian history,” said Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President. “Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast will be able to hold this very special coin in their hands. It’s a small object that carries a big story—it represents more than a tournament; it represents Canada’s role as a host country on the world stage. And our shared excitement as we prepare to welcome the world this summer.” Both the coloured and uncoloured versions are available in a five-coin set that includes three nickel-plated steel 25-cent coins illustrating the themes of Canada Welcomes the World, the Official FIFA World Cup Mascot, and The Match. No two sets are alike, as variable printing has produced countless permutations of the packaging’s colour scheme within the official FIFA palette. Special Wrap Rolls of 25 coins − in struck and colourised formats – are also available, as is a Special Wrap Roll Box Set featuring both types of rolls, as well as a struck and colourised version of the commemorative circulation coin.