Request for Information (RFI) – Ground Transportation Services, FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

The FIFA Transport Department invites companies specialised in ground transportation services to express their interest and provide relevant information regarding their technical and operational capabilities to support the delivery of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™. This Request for Information (RFI) aims to gather market insights on the provision of ground transportation services, including the rental of executive coaches, executive vans and armoured luxury cars, with professional drivers, fuel and operational support staff. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be one of the largest logistical operations in the world, requiring integrated mobility solutions to ensure the continuous transportation of official delegations, national teams, referees, workforce, media, VIPs and guests between airports, hotels, training centres and stadiums across eight Host Cities in Brazil. FIFA is seeking providers with proven experience in large-scale events, robust operational infrastructure, diverse fleets and qualified personnel capable of delivering safe, punctual and high-quality services. The information collected through this RFI will support the development of the Terms of Reference and technical specifications for the upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP), ensuring that contractual requirements realistically reflect market conditions and promote efficient and sustainable service delivery. Participation in this RFI is voluntary and non-binding. It represents an opportunity to contribute with best practices and innovative solutions that may shape the ground transportation operations of the tournament. Interested companies are encouraged to review the full RFI form, which includes technical questions, cost estimation guidelines and detailed instructions. The form is available here, along with the pricing spreadsheet, which can be accessed via the dedicated CARGO link provided at the end of the form. Any questions or requests for clarification should be submitted via email by 30 October 2025 to: procurement@fwwc2027.org.