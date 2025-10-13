Request for Information (RFI) - Mini-Pitch Streaming and Monitoring Solution

As part of its ongoing commitment to digital innovation and football development, FIFA’s Member Associations Division (MAD) is launching a global initiative to connect its network of mini-pitches through smart video technology. The project aims to equip mini-pitches with cameras and a unified streaming platform, enabling live and recorded access to local football activities. This initiative will serve multiple purposes: enhancing safety and security for participating schools, providing FIFA with transparent visibility on pitch utilization and impact, and empowering coaches and educators with tools for training and match analysis. To ensure the best possible technical and operational setup, FIFA is inviting qualified organizations to participate in a Request for Information process.