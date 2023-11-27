Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) for the Design of a Football for Protection Toolkit for Coaches and the Development of a Football for Protection Training Kit 

As of June 2025, UNHCR estimates that 117.3 million people were forced to flee their homes globally due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order. In this context, the FIFA Foundation Refugee Programme aims to provide safe access to football for forcibly displaced people, particularly young adults, women and girls, from vulnerable communities.

The Programme incorporates a five-day training for coaches and educators from both refugee and host communities. Participants are equipped with coaching technical knowledge alongside with practical methodologies and are subsequently engaged in football for protection projects, supporting the delivery of activities aimed at using football as a tool for social inclusion, cohesion and psychosocial well-being.

This REOI outlines the FIFA Foundation’s requirements for selecting a protection technical expert or an organisation responsible for developing a Football for Protection Toolkit and the Football for Protection Training Kit to support the implementation of the Programme.

The FIFA Foundation is an independent foundation established under Articles 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code (SCC). In line with Article 2 of its Charter, the Foundation works to promote social change worldwide by supporting programmes, initiatives, projects, and organizations that use football as a tool for social development.