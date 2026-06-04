“Exactly what FIFA stands for”: FIFA President participates in opening of refurbished community football pitch in Miami

Pitch refurbished thanks to a partnership between FIFA Foundation USA, KIPP Miami Public Schools and Gumball 3000 Foundation

Located on the KIPP Miami Public Schools North Campus, it is designed to create a safe, accessible environment for students and the local community

Event also marked the launch of FIFA Foundation USA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in the inauguration of a refurbished community pitch in Miami, 12 days before the first of seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches to be held in the city, and said the project was “exactly what FIFA stands for”.

The result of a partnership between FIFA Foundation USA, KIPP Miami Public Schools and Gumball 3000 Foundation, the project focuses on expanding opportunities for young people through sport, education and community engagement.

FIFA President participates in opening of refurbished community football pitch in Miami 01:52

Located at the KIPP Miami Public Schools North Campus, which serves more than 1,200 students, the pitch will include upgraded seating, a new scoreboard and other improvements designed to create a safe, modern, and accessible environment for students and the surrounding community. It will support physical education programmes, after-school activities, football training, mentorship opportunities and broader community programming.

It was funded by Gumball 3000 Foundation, a new partner of FIFA Foundation USA focused on creating meaningful opportunities for young people through football, education, and community engagement.

The event also marked the launch of the FIFA Foundation USA; a new charitable initiative focused on football development in the United States and a clear indication of FIFA’s long-term commitment to the country.

“This is exactly what FIFA stands for - it's about education, it's about children, it's about joy, it's about future opportunity,” the FIFA President said. “For FIFA to be here in a public school, building a soccer pitch, spending time with these children - who are our future - giving them a smile and joy in this school, is exactly what we stand for here (not just) in Miami but all over the world.”

He added: “Playing football is, as we know, much more than just practising sport. It is a school of life, because … you learn a lot – you learn discipline, you learn that there are rules, you learn to respect your opponent, you learn to respect the rules, you learn to play and win. As a team, you learn as well to lose and to stand up again for the next match. So, the educational part of the game is so important, and that’s why it’s so important that we are all here.”

FIFA Global Fan Ambassador Adriana Lima and FIFA Legend Maxi Rodríguez, who played for Argentina at three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, both attended the event. Maxi Rodríguez spoke of the importance of such facilities.

“From a very early age, it’s very educational. I think working and being in a group is the best thing there is for us who love this sport, who love football. I think it’s the passion that moves us,” he said. “And I believe all of these educational issues are very important for children’s development.”