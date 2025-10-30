Record top ranking success for FIFA Master course

FIFA Master named number one Postgraduate Sports Management course in Europe for a record 13th time

Education programme is celebrating its 25th anniversary

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is Patron of the 2025 edition

The FIFA Master, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been named the number one Postgraduate Sports Management course in Europe for a record 13th time in new course rankings published by SportBusiness for 2025.

The course was created in 2000 to promote management education within the sports world and has now firmly established itself as one of the most respected in international sport business education, developing all-round managers who can cope with the increasingly complex world of sport. The FIFA Master is organised by the Neuchâtel-based International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) in partnership with three universities: De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom; SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy; and the University of Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Students graduate after successfully completing four modules — Humanities, Management, Law, and a Final Project — within the one-academic-year programme. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who attended the graduation ceremony of the 25th edition as patron in July, recently welcomed attendees of the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference to the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, as part of the anniversary celebration.

Gianni Infantino welcomes FIFA Master conference to Home of FIFA Previous 01 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo with the attendees of the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference to the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland 02 / 10 CIES Director Professor Denis Oswald, CIES General Secretary Vincent Schatzmann, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CIES Foundation Council President Pierre Cornu pose for a photo 03 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a selfie with an attendee of the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference 04 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino talks to FIFA Master Scientific Director Professor Pierre Lanfranchi 05 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a football jersey to CIES Foundation Council President Pierre Cornu 06 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a pennant to CIES Director Professor Denis Oswald 07 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents a football to CIES General Secretary Vincent Schatzmann 08 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference in the Home of FIFA 09 / 10 General view of the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference at the Home of FIFA 10 / 10 CIES Foundation Council President Pierre Cornu speaks to the attendees of the FIFA Master 25 Years: Sport & Future Conference Next

The FIFA Master now has over 700 alumni, representing more than 120 nationalities. Ninety per cent of them are active in the sports industry, including around 350 in football, with 75 working at FIFA. Nearly 240 female students from around the world have graduated and are now working in the global sports industry. Reflecting on the ranking announcement, President of the FIFA Master Scientific Committee, Professor Thomas Probst said: “Congratulations to everybody who has supported the FIFA Master: from academic partners and guest speakers to our field visit destinations and FIFA. The Scientific Committee is extremely proud of everything that we have achieved together.”

The official application portal for the next edition of the award winning FIFA Master is now open. Please note that the deadline for applying to the 27th Edition (2025-2026) of the FIFA Master is midday (12pm) Central European Time on Friday, 9 January 2026.