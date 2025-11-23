Popular Arab literary character Juha comes to life as FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ mascot

Inspired by an icon of the Arab world, Juha will be joining the FIFA Arab Cup™ festivities

Known as “the common person’s philosopher”, the beloved hero embodies the region’s rich folklore

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now, with prices starting from QAR 25

Juha, a tribute to an Arab literary legend, has been unveiled as the Official Mascot for the prestigious FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™, the final stage of which will be contested from 1 to 18 December. Often depicted as a clumsy and slow-witted man who finds himself in humorous situations due to his eccentric antics, the iconic character embodies the rich folkloric traditions of the region. Tales featuring Juha, wildly popular across generations in the Arab world, always culminate in a revelation of profound wisdom. The beloved folk hero is now set to come to life, joining the festivities for this year’s FIFA Arab Cup, which – like the previous edition – will once again unite Arab fans for a unique celebration of the region’s vibrant culture and shared passion for football. A total of 16 teams will have the chance to lift the coveted trophy in the final stage. Nine secured their places automatically courtesy of their positions in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking, while a further 14 nations will vie for the remaining seven spots in a series of single-legged qualifying showdowns, to be held on 25 and 26 November in Qatar.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets, with prices starting from QAR 25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches involving their team of choice during the group stage. Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities. The official curtain-raiser for the final phase will take place at Al Bayt Stadium on 1 December at 19:30 local time and will pit hosts Qatar against the winners of the qualifying encounter between Palestine and Libya. The decider will be held at 19:00 on 18 December at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other former FIFA World Cup™ match venues during the tournament will include Stadium 974 as well as Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City and Khalifa International stadiums.

The FIFA Arab Cup is part of an action-packed competition line-up in Qatar between now and the end of the year. The country is currently hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, which concludes on 27 November, and will witness the culmination of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ next month in the shape of the FIFA Derby of the Americas on 10 December, the FIFA Challenger Cup three days later and the final on 17 December. More information about the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and the full match schedule can be found on FIFA.com.