Pitbull and RedOne reimagine iconic We Will Rock You as FIFA Club World Cup™ Official Song

Global stars present a fusion of tradition and innovation through a catchy new hit, capturing the heartbeat of the brand-new tournament kicking off today at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

The track delivers electrifying stadium energy and lyrics such as “big achiever, big believer” that speak to the dreams of the 32 participating teams

Collaboration celebrates the shared spirit of a legendary song and a landmark tournament in the United States

FIFA today unveiled We Will Rock You, a powerful reimagination of Queen’s legendary stadium anthem, as the official song of the new FIFA Club World Cup™. Performed by internationally acclaimed Cuban-American artist Pitbull and multiple Grammy award-winning record producer and FIFA Creative Entertainment Executive RedOne, the track brings the world of football and music together to celebrate the game’s unifying force.

Released in partnership with SALXCO UAM | Virgin Music Group, We Will Rock You is a rallying cry for fans and players alike, which will be played at all 63 FIFA Club World Cup matches, starting with tonight’s opener between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With lyrics like “big achiever, big believer” and references to fighting spirit and resilience, the track embodies the ambition and determination of the 32 top clubs from around the world who will compete for a new trophy and the title of truly global club champions.

“The FIFA Club World Cup Official Song is more than just a song – it’s a celebration of unity, passion and the global love of the game,” said RedOne.

“Working with Pitbull again to bring that spirit to life was incredible. Music and sports are the two most powerful forces in culture; when they come together, the impact is universal. I’m proud to contribute something that will energise fans around the world and mark this historic tournament in the US.”

Moroccan-Swedish producer RedOne has previously worked with FIFA on a series of iconic music projects, including Dreamers – the official song of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – performed by Jung Kook. Cuban-American superstar Pitbull performed We Are One (Ole Ola), the official song of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™, and now returns for another unforgettable tournament.

“Sports and music are universal languages because they bring people together. It’s truly an honour to once again partner with FIFA, this time for the Club World Cup 2025. It also feels good to collaborate again with RedOne on this global anthem to unite fans all around the world,” said Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull).

We Will Rock You, featuring Pitbull and RedOne, is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready to power fans through every moment of the FIFA Club World Cup.