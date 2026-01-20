FIFA PASS application process now open

The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, or FIFA PASS, for FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders is now live. FIFA PASS is a voluntary, opt-in process that allows FIFA World Cup 2026™ ticket holders travelling to the United States to access prioritised visa interview appointments. All current FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders will be notified in the upcoming days by the FIFA ticket office with information on the availability of FIFA PASS, along with instructions on how to opt in to the process. Future ticket purchasers will receive the same opt-in opportunity at time of purchase. This initiative is particularly helpful for ticketed fans in countries where U.S. visa interview wait times are currently longer (check your country’s wait times here). Fans from countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme (ESTA) and/or from countries that currently have open visa interview appointments, do not need to use the FIFA PASS and can apply for a visa or ESTA directly at FIFA World Cup 2026™ - United States Department of State. FIFA PASS was announced in November 2025 during a landmark event at the White House attended by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, members of the White House Task Force and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.