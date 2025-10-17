Official Song of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ released

Combining haunting vocals and an engaging beat, the Official Song of this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, Marhba Bik (Welcome), provides a spellbinding musical backdrop to the tournament, which is to be contested on Moroccan soil from today to 8 November and is the first FIFA women’s competition to be held in Africa. The uplifting and melodic anthem can now be downloaded from all major streaming services. The song is the result of a collaboration between Moroccan artist Rym and Moroccan-Dutch singer Inez Atili, better known as Inez. Rym is a leading voice amongst an exciting new generation of North African artists. Hailing from Casablanca, she boasts a musical catalogue that blends traditional Moroccan sounds with contemporary electronic pop. As for Inez, she released her first single in 2019 after becoming a viral sensation on socialmedia and has gone on to produce a string of hits that have amassed over 180 million total streams.