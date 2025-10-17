Official Song of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ released

Uplifting anthem, entitled Marhba Bik (Welcome), can be downloaded from all major streaming services
Two of Morocco’s most famous voices – Rym and Inez Atili – collaborated on the captivating track
This year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ runs from today to 8 November, and fans can secure their spot in the stands at FIFA.com/tickets
Combining haunting vocals and an engaging beat, the Official Song of this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, Marhba Bik (Welcome), provides a spellbinding musical backdrop to the tournament, which is to be contested on Moroccan soil from today to 8 November and is the first FIFA women’s competition to be held in Africa. The uplifting and melodic anthem can now be downloaded from all major streaming services. The song is the result of a collaboration between Moroccan artist Rym and Moroccan-Dutch singer Inez Atili, better known as Inez. Rym is a leading voice amongst an exciting new generation of North African artists. Hailing from Casablanca, she boasts a musical catalogue that blends traditional Moroccan sounds with contemporary electronic pop. As for Inez, she released her first single in 2019 after becoming a viral sensation on socialmedia and has gone on to produce a string of hits that have amassed over 180 million total streams.
“Nothing brings people together quite like football and music, and this song reflects the warm welcome everyone will receive in Morocco during this landmark event,” said Inez. Rym added: “Marhba Bik (Welcome) captures the spirit of this tournament , which will give people from across the world the opportunity to embrace our culture and enjoy an unforgettable experience.” The expanded 24-team competition will be held in Rabat and provides a platform for some of the brightest future stars of the female game and their Dreams in the Making™. Fans can secure their spot in the stands at FIFA.com/tickets.