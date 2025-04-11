Expanded FIFA World Cup™ pays instant dividends for New Zealand and OFC

New Zealand have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026™

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) were granted a direct spot for the first time

It will be New Zealand’s first appearance in 16 years

New Zealand became the second non-host team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026™ after Japan when they defeated New Caledonia 3-0 in the final of the OFC World Cup Qualification tournament on 24 March.

The All Whites were made to work for their victory, with the score sitting at 0-0 in the 60th minute and New Zealand’s Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood forced off the field due to injury. But a flurry of three goals in 19 minutes sealed the victory and secured New Zealand’s first FIFA World Cup finals appearance in 16 years – since the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™– and only their third appearance ever.

New Zealand secured their ticket to United States, Canada and Mexico thanks to the expanded FIFA World Cup allocating OFC a direct slot – as well as an additional play-off position – for the first time in history. New Caledonia can still qualify when they compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026.

New Zealand captain Wood said that qualification was overdue and emphasised the point that Oceania deserves their spot at the FIFA World Cup.

“This is what the country has been waiting for the last 12 years of heartbreak. We've gone through Mexico, Peru and Costa Rica so to come out on top this time round is fantastic,” said the New Zealand captain. “I do believe Oceania should have an automatic entry to make it a full World Cup of every continent. It’s truly a fair way of doing it and our confederation should be represented.”

With every confederation now holding at least one direct slot, the FIFA World Cup is guaranteed to be a truly global celebration of football.

“An OFC team having direct entry to the tournament, as well as a second chance in the play-off, means that this is truly a World Cup with every confederation represented,” said Darren Bazeley, New Zealand's head coach. “This now gives all OFC teams a goal to strive for and pushes everyone to be the best they possibly can be to fight for a place at the biggest sporting event in the world.”

Prior to the 2026 World Cup, qualification for OFC teams was difficult, involving matches against teams from multiple confederations.

Originally, OFC nations qualified through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) until 1986 where the winner of OFC would play an inter-confederation play-off against a Concacaf, CONMEBOL, AFC or UEFA nation. In the 15 FIFA World Cups between 1966 and 2022, an OFC nation had only qualified for four tournaments: Australia in 1974 and 2006, and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.

The guaranteed spot for Oceania ensures the confederation’s teams have new high-level international match opportunities, whilst will also see growth in football development and infrastructure to help further strengthen the sport in the region.

“Oceania has gained direct entry to the FIFA World Cup Finals for the first time with the added incentive of a second team getting to compete in the inter-confederation play-offs,” said Lambert Maltock, OFC President. “Member Associations now have an attainable pathway and we believe this will inspire players, coaches and administrators across the region. It will help drive investment in infrastructure and our first ever professional League due to start in January next year, will lead to improving football standards across the Pacific.”

Excitement for the FIFA World Cup has also risen amongst the Pacific Island nations, who can now envisage a viable pathway to the final tournament and dream of their nation being represented on the biggest stage.