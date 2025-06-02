New brand for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ launched ahead of 2025 edition in Morocco

A revamped brand for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ has been unveiled for the next five instalments, all of which will take place in Morocco. The 2025 edition of the tournament is set to feature 24 teams for the first time, marking a new era, and the brand reflects this evolution. In the new design, the trophy is represented by the negative space within the “U” of “U17”. This bold silhouette symbolises the collaboration between FIFA and the host nation in shining the spotlight on talented female footballers who dare to dream beyond limits. The result is a modern, dynamic emblem that honours the heritage of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup while looking to the future of the game.