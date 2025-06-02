New brand for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ launched ahead of 2025 edition in Morocco

The past meets the future in this modern, dynamic emblem
The 2025 tournament, which will be contested by 24 teams, will take place from 17 October to 8 November
The match schedule will be confirmed this week, after the draw on Wednesday, 4 June
A revamped brand for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ has been unveiled for the next five instalments, all of which will take place in Morocco. The 2025 edition of the tournament is set to feature 24 teams for the first time, marking a new era, and the brand reflects this evolution. In the new design, the trophy is represented by the negative space within the “U” of “U17”. This bold silhouette symbolises the collaboration between FIFA and the host nation in shining the spotlight on talented female footballers who dare to dream beyond limits. The result is a modern, dynamic emblem that honours the heritage of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup while looking to the future of the game.
The brand will be seen in Morocco for the next five years, as the country is set to stage the competition up to the 2029 edition inclusive. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is an important stepping stone for the next generation of the world’s best young footballers. Morocco was selected as the host country on account of its long-term investment in the development of women’s football, which will now be showcased to the world. The match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ will be confirmed after the draw in Rabat on 4 June, which will be streamed live on FIFA.com.