David Ricardo Cruz Bonilla is part of the volunteer team at Monterrey Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

With an ever-present smile, he has become a powerful example of inclusion and equality

“The first time I saw David volunteering here at the World Cup in Monterrey, I burst into tears,” says his sister Laura

Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ would not be possible without volunteers – those who give their time, energy and heart without expecting anything in return.

This certainly holds true for David Ricardo Cruz Bonilla, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Unsung Hero whose contribution as a volunteer at Monterrey Stadium has not gone unnoticed. He has made a real difference. In recognition, he was presented with a miniature FIFA World Cup™ Trophy.

Monterrey’s Unsung Hero, an inspiration for all FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteers 03:05

“I love football because it’s my passion and it’s the heart of Monterrey,” said David, his face lighting up. He brings that same enthusiasm to his role on matchdays, where he is part of the team responsible for unfurling the national flags during the ceremony held on the pitch before kick-off.

“It’s a wonderful role,” said his mother, Laura Bonilla. “It requires a great deal of coordination, teamwork and discipline. It’s a lovely thing to be a part of.”

David does not do it alone. Alongside him are two of the most important people in his life – his mother and sister, both named Laura. Volunteering has created a beautiful bond between the three of them as they support David as an advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities.

“What motivated us to volunteer as a family was, first and foremost, the opportunity to represent people with Down syndrome. To support them, people must see what they’re capable of,” his mother said. “David has received the same training as me and every other volunteer and carried out his role in the same way. You wouldn’t even notice there’s a person with an intellectual disability.”

It was David’s sister, Laura Cruz, who encouraged her mother and brother to volunteer at Monterrey Stadium.

“I’ve volunteered at many events,” she said. “About a year ago, I asked David and my mum if they wanted to come along, so they could better understand what it’s like.”

Seeing David step into his role was a special moment that she will remember forever. “The first time I saw David volunteering here at the World Cup in Monterrey, I burst into tears. To see him given this opportunity – for the world to see it – is truly moving.”

For the Cruz Bonilla family, having the FIFA World Cup 2026 come to their city has delivered more than they ever dreamed possible.

“It’s such a gift to be able to volunteer for FIFA,” his sister said. “We’re so grateful for the opportunity. It’s the only World Cup we’ll experience together in our country, and to share it as a family makes it even more special.”

She also highlighted the significance of David’s role. “The fact that my brother has been assigned to the Ceremonies team means a great deal. It represents equality for people with disabilities. If just one person notices, that is enough to send a message of equality and equity to the world.”

“I like being able to help,” David said happily.

“He’s an inspiration,” his mother added. “I’m very proud of what my son has achieved.”

His impact extends beyond his family. At Monterrey Stadium, David is always smiling. He enjoys the support of his fellow volunteers, joining in the post-ceremony celebrations and sharing in jokes and memorable moments behind the scenes.

David’s warmth and personality have won everyone over. As Ana Paula Solano, the Volunteer Manager in Monterrey, put it: “I’d like to thank David for reminding us that inclusion isn’t about creating special opportunities, but about ensuring that everyone has access to the same opportunities. It has been a privilege to have him and his mum as part of our team.”