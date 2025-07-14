FIFA and Vet Tix provided military veterans and their families an unforgettable FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ experience

Throughout the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, FIFA offered more than 53k free tickets to active-duty military and veterans in gratitude for their service

FIFA donated tickets to local charities, civic organisations and youth groups during the groundbreaking competition

Vet Tix has distributed more than 30.2 million free tickets for sports events, concerts and shows to the U.S. military community since 2008

Among the millions of fans thrilled by the groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ this summer, there was a special group of VIPs that FIFA proudly invited to matches: United States military veterans and their families. Through donations to the Veteran Tickets Foundation, also known as Vet Tix, FIFA ensured that men and women who served – and some who are still serving – their country enjoyed access to games at the historic tournament along with their loved ones. In total, FIFA and Vet Tix distributed a total of 53,863 tickets across all 11 cities staging FIFA Club World Cup games. The messages and social media posts from elated fans who attended FIFA Club World Cup matches thanks to the initiative are testament to the impact such an experience can have. "Thank you so much to FIFA and Vet Tix for the incredible opportunity to attend the [Chelsea FC-Fluminense FC semi-final] match! Experiencing such a high-stakes game in person was unforgettable,” a 10-year U.S. Army veteran named Cesar wrote on the Vet Tix website. “The energy, the fans, and the world-class talent on the field made this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As a veteran, moments like this remind me how appreciated we are, and I’m truly grateful for your generosity. Thank you, FIFA, for giving back in such a powerful way!”

Everet, an 18-year U.S. Army veteran, attended the quarter-final on 4 July between Al Hilal and Fluminense in Orlando with his family. “Being able to celebrate Independence Day together, surrounded by the energy of the crowd and the excitement of the game, was truly special,” Everet wrote. “Your generosity means more than you know. As a veteran, moments like this help create lasting memories and give us something to look forward to. We’re incredibly grateful for your kindness and continued support of the veteran community.”

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was Vet Tix’s most popular venue, with 9,596 tickets donated and distributed. More than 6,000 tickets were used in Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles and Seattle.

FIFA donated tickets in each of the 11 cities to charities, civic organisations and youth groups to distribute to members or those in need. They, in turn, provided unforgettable colour, enthusiasm and local flavour.

“At FIFA, we believe that football is far more than just a game – it is a powerful force for good,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said last month. “We are committed to driving positive social change, promoting inclusion, equality, development and opportunity.”