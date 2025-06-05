Match schedule for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ released following draw

Groups for first 24-team edition of tournament confirmed

Hosts will face Brazil in opening match at Olympic Stadium

Competition will be played from 17 October to 8 November

Following the draw in Rabat on Wednesday, 4 June, the path to glory at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ has been revealed. From 17 October to 8 November, the 24 best women’s national teams at U-17 level will compete in the North African nation. The tournament is set to get off to an exciting start, with the hosts taking on Brazil in the curtain-raiser at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium.

Prior to the draw, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the guests in a video message, in which he emphasised the importance of this year’s competition: “This tournament represents a true milestone for women’s football as, for the first time in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup history, 24 teams will participate, representing all six confederations.” “This will be the first of five successive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cups to be staged in the country [Morocco], bringing joy and happiness to millions of girls – and boys – and inspiring future generations and uniting the world,” added President Infantino.

FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman and Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza oversaw the draw to determine the composition of each group. They were assisted by two special guests, both from Morocco: Doha El Madani, a youth international in football and member of the women’s senior futsal national team, and the former footballer Fatiha Laassiri, who is now part of the coaching staff for the Atlas Lionesses’ U-23 team.