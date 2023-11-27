Spain gives Los Angeles Stadium’s FIFA World Cup run a fitting Hollywood farewell

Los Angeles Stadium welcomed 561,656 fans across eight matches – 99.6% of total capacity

The venue hosted a string of tournament milestones, from Unai Simón's historic run without conceding to Alphonso Davies becoming the FIFA World Cup™’s 1,000 th player

'Electric atmosphere' created by fans from around the world hailed, as Inglewood's state-of-the-art arena lived up to its billing as a stage fit for the entertainment capital of the world

Over four unforgettable weeks, Los Angeles Stadium has provided the stage for some of the most memorable moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, played out in front of packed crowds at the breathtaking, state-of-the art venue.

The eighth and final game of the tournament in the stadium witnessed late drama as Spain advanced to the semi-finals at Belgium’s expense thanks to an 88th minute winner from substitute Mikel Merino, to the delight of the thousands of Spanish fans present.

The stadium hosted five matches in the group stage, two in the round of 32 and a quarter-final – drawing a combined 561,656 spectators and filling 99.6% of its 70,492 capacity across the games. Twelve nations, representing all six confederations, graced the field.

The venue was chosen for the opening game on US territory, an event marked with a spectacular musical celebration featuring superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, before the home nation provided the fireworks with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay. Folarin Balogun struck twice, becoming the first American to score two or more goals in a FIFA World Cup™ match since Bert Patenaude's hat-trick against the same opponents at Uruguay 1930.

Three days later, Elijah Just became the first New Zealand player to score twice at a FIFA World Cup as IR Iran and New Zealand shared a 2-2 draw, a result that saw all six confederations register a positive result at the tournament for only the third time in FIFA World Cup history.

Switzerland's 4-1 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina followed, substitute Johan Manzambi inspiring a late rout after Tarik Muharemović’s dismissal, while Belgium and IR Iran played out a goalless draw in which 10-man Belgium held firm despite the reduction in numbers.

Group Stage football at the venue closed with Türkiye's dramatic 3-2 win over an already-through United States side. Arda Güler's finish for Türkiye made him his country's youngest-ever FIFA World Cup scorer at just 21 years and 120 days of age, providing some solace as the Turks bowed out of the competition.

The knockout phase brought further history: Canada's 1-0 win over South Africa in the round of 32 was the co-hosts' first-ever knockout victory, and saw Alphonso Davies become the 1,000th player to appear at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Days later, Spain's 3-0 defeat of Austria extended Unai Simón's remarkable clean-sheet streak, the goalkeeper breaking Walter Zenga's 36-year-old record for consecutive minutes without conceding at a FIFA World Cup™ – which now stands at 650 minutes following the win over Belgium.

Los Angeles Stadium saved its biggest occasion for last in hosting the quarter-final between Spain and Belgium, in front of a sell-out 70,492 crowd. Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Charles De Ketelaere levelled for Belgium – the first goal conceded by Spain all tournament. Merino's late winner in the 88th minute sent Spain through 2-1, and into a semi-final meeting with France.

Overall, 26 goals were scored at Los Angeles Stadium, an average of 3.25 per game, as the fans were rewarded for generating such an intense atmosphere with a feast of action and entertainment.

Kathryn Schloessman, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, reflected on what she had witnessed at the venue: "Over the past weeks, Los Angeles Stadium has been the stage for some of the most unforgettable moments of FIFA World Cup 2026. Over half a million fans from around the world filled this stadium, creating an electric atmosphere that celebrated the passion, diversity and unifying power of the world's game. From the opening whistle to the final match played in Los Angeles, every game showcased not only world-class football but also our region's ability to deliver an exceptional experience for fans on the world's biggest stage. We are so proud of what Los Angeles accomplished together."

The stadium itself proved a fitting backdrop for all the drama. Located in Inglewood, California, a short drive from Pasadena's Rose Bowl – host of the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ Final – the venue opened in 2020 and has already staged Super Bowl LVI, among other major events. Its setting in Los Angeles, home to Hollywood and the wider entertainment industry, lent the tournament's Inglewood chapter a touch of glamour to match the football, in a city celebrated for its diversity, with residents drawn from 140 countries speaking more than 224 languages.

Otto Maly, President of Kroenke Holdings and Managing Director of Hollywood Park, where the stadium is located, echoed that sense of pride: "Stan Kroenke's vision was to create a global destination in Los Angeles capable of hosting the biggest events, and the world's game shined the brightest here in the entertainment capital of the world. Hosting the World Cup was a massive team effort, as we welcomed over half a million fans from around the world to Inglewood. Sport has the power to bring people together like nothing else, and it was an honour to host all the incredible athletes and very passionate fans at our stadium for this historic event."