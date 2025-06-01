Los Angeles Football Club thrilled to be part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ brings together 32 of the world’s top teams

Participation is a reward for the club’s hard work, says defender Aaron Long

Sergi Palencia says it’s a dream come true for the club

Players from Los Angeles Football Club expressed their delight at qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, saying it was a dream come true to be among 32 of the most successful club sides in the world who will take part in the competition’s inaugural edition. "(It's) so big for us to be part of the FIFA Club World Cup. We're so happy to be there to represent LAFC, to represent the league and obviously to play for everyone who has been part of LAFC," said Colombian defender Eddie Segura after his side won their play-in tie 2-1 against Mexico's Club América at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. "We feel amazing. It was a hard-fought game and now we get to be in a tournament that we feel like this club has worked so hard for. This ownership group has put so much into the team to lift up LAFC and the brand and to represent the MLS," said US defender Aaron Long. "It's amazing for us. We really wanted this one and it feels good knowing that it's a great team that we played against."

LAFC thrilled to be part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ 02:40

Steve Cherundolo’s team will face England’s Chelsea FC, Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Brazil’s CR Flamengo in Group D, with the matches to be played in Atlanta (16 June), Nashville (20 June) and Orlando (24 June) respectively. The tournament, the most inclusive global club competition ever to be played, will kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June when Egyptian giants Al Ahly FC meet Inter Miami CF. "We are so happy that today we could do it here with our people and now let's leave with a dream there in the (FIFA) Club World Cup: it is a dream come true for us," said Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia.

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and said she hoped the club's fans would take the chance to watch their team in action against teams from three different continents. "It was a phenomenal atmosphere. I mean for both clubs, in terms of the fans that showed up, it was incredibly loud, (and an) exciting match obviously," she said.