Los Angeles Football Club stage dramatic extra time comeback to advance to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in a historic night in California

Los Angeles Football Club secure 32nd and final berth at historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

The Black and Gold qualify for Group D, locking in group stage clashes against England’s Chelsea FC, Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and Brazil’s CR Flamengo

Fans light up BMO Stadium in thrilling precursor to the new competition, set to be staged across 11 US cities

The 32nd and final club to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ was locked in on Saturday evening, with Los Angeles Football Club advancing to the competition proper by staging a thrilling come-from-behind victory in extra time at BMO Stadium in California, after only securing the equalizer in the 89th minute. In front of a sold-out and visually and audibly stunning crowd of 20,714, The Black and Gold earned the right to represent Concacaf and the United States in Group D of the competition, adding another unforgettable chapter to their rapidly burgeoning story.

Los Angeles Football Club will now challenge England’s Chelsea FC, Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and Brazil’s CR Flamengo in Group D of FIFA’s new 32-team tournament, which will kick-off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June when Egyptian giants Al Ahly FC challenge Inter Miami CF. Steve Cherundolo’s team will play their group stage matches in Atlanta (16 June), Nashville (20 June) and Orlando (24 June). Tickets for their fixtures and other FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, while every match at the tournament will be streamed live and for free globally on DAZN.com.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Los Angeles Football Club on qualifying for the inaugural tournament – one that will bring together the most successful club sides from every continent in the world for 30 days of elite and inspiring competition.