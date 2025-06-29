Los Angeles hosts FIFA Diploma in Club Management session during FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA brought together top club executives and former players in Los Angeles during the global showpiece

Leaders from elite clubs shared real-world expertise

Workshops, club visits and leadership development sessions fostered global collaboration in club management

Against the electric backdrop of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, world football’s governing body delivered a landmark edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management, welcoming nearly 50 participants to Los Angeles for a ten-day programme full of insight, innovation and international collaboration.

Held between 14 and 23 June, the session brought together a dynamic mix of C-level club executives, FIFA Club Management Network members and participants from the FIFA Players Executive Programme for four days of intensive workshops. These sessions featured high-profile football leaders including:

JT Batson, CEO and Secretary General at the U.S. Soccer Federation;

Giuseppe Marotta, President and CEO at FC Internazionale Milano;

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, owner and CEO at Atlético de Madrid; and

Victoriano Melero, CEO at Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition, participants took part in a full-day mastermind session titled “The Inner Game” that focused on personal leadership development, self-awareness and mental resilience, which are core qualities for decision makers in the modern game.

The classroom sessions were complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes visits to some of Los Angeles’ most iconic sports organisations: LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club and the Los Angeles Lakers. These site visits involved direct engagement with club executives and presidents, offering practical insights into commercial strategy, fan engagement and high-performance culture.

The programme was strategically aligned with the group stage of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™, with participants attending five tournament matches, which offered a first-hand perspective into elite football operations and event delivery.

“Hosting the FIFA Diploma in Club Management in Los Angeles during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is particularly significant,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development.

“Home to one of the fastest-growing football markets in the world, the United States offers a distinctive landscape for learning. By connecting global leaders, sharing best practices and investing in personal development, we aim to build a more connected, resilient and innovative football ecosystem.”