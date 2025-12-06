FIFA Legends Ronaldo, Totti, Stoichkov and Lalas to help reveal updated FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule

Full reveal of FIFA World Cup 2026™ match venues and kick-off times to take place on Saturday, 6 December 2025 at 12:00 EST

FIFA Legends Ronaldo Nazário, Francesco Totti, Hristo Stoichkov and Alexi Lalas to discuss match-ups and provide unique perspectives

Match schedule reveal to be hosted by Andrés Cantor

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be joined by an all-star cast on Saturday, 6 December as the updated match schedule for the first 48-team, 104-match FIFA World Cup™ is revealed. From 12:00 EST (18:00 CET), FIFA will confirm the venues and kick-off times for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever via a live broadcast that will air across FIFA platforms, including FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel, ensuring that fans across the globe can follow the announcement in real time.

To help confirm where and when every match of the game-changing tournament will be played, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be joined by legends of the global game, including two men who have won the most iconic trophy in world sport. Ronaldo Nazário, winner of the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and 2002 with Brazil, will appear on the panel with Francesco Totti, winner of the tournament in 2006

Also joining host Andrés Cantor to share their opinions on the key storylines of the tournament will be Bulgarian football icon Hristo Stoichkov – joint top scorer at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ in the United States – and American football champion and one of the most iconic players of the 1994 edition, Alexi Lalas.

The updated schedule follows the highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ staged in Washington DC – a spectacular event that confirmed 12 exciting groups of four for next year’s tournament.

The final version of the match schedule will be available in March, once the FIFA and European play-off tournaments have taken place and the final six slots have been filled.