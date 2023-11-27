FIFA’s Pitch Management team reaches “last stitch” milestone in Houston

The 16 th and final FIFA World Cup 2026™ pitch was installed at Houston Stadium on 4 June

Delivering stadium and training pitches for record-breaking tournament was five-year project of unprecedented scale and complexity

Pitch Management team aims to have every pitch play the same despite vastly different climates and stadium environments

Among the dedicated people who devote their professional lives to ensuring that the world’s biggest matches are played on the pristine surfaces they deserve, the milestone reached at Houston Stadium on 4 June is called the “last stitch”. It marks the end of the pitch installation process and in this case, it means that the 16th and final field for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been laid.

It will be a record-breaking tournament featuring 48 teams contesting 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and, as of 4 June – one week before kick-off – the grand, grass stage is set.

The work is far from finished, however. The “last stitch” is a milestone, not a destination. Delivering the 16 stadium pitches, along with 77 training and practice fields, has been an unprecedented challenge. FIFA’s Pitch Management team, led by Senior Pitch Management Manager Alan Ferguson and Head of Pitch Infrastructure Ewen Hodge, has been for working for more than five years to overcome a challenge of continent-sized complexity.

“I don’t think there’s been too much to match it, that’s for sure,” said Ferguson, a Scot who has overseen pitch development, delivery and maintenance for all FIFA events since world football’s governing body brought the operation in house in September 2018.

While the FIFA World Cup™ is celebrated for its diversity and unpredictability, the pitches must play the same round after round, and from one stadium to the next. When those stadiums cover a footprint thousands of miles wide, and when temperature, altitude, precipitation, light and architecture vary so significantly, an exceptional level of creativity and diligence is required.

So the work will continue throughout the tournament as Mr Ferguson and Mr Hodge lead a delivery and maintenance team that includes more than 650 groundskeeping professionals spread across the 16 Host Cities Stadiums, and a similar number working at training sites.

“The way that we look at the last stitch is that it is a milestone, but I always think of it in two phases: you’ve got the construction of the pitch and then you’ve got the keeping it alive,” said Mr Hodge, a New Zealander who joined FIFA full time in 2023, shortly after working with Mr Ferguson to deliver the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar.

“It’s a major milestone, yes. But we’re already looking at maintenance now, and that’s the reality of it,” he added.

The process in Houston, Texas, which will host seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, exemplifies the intricacy and depth of the challenge facing the Pitch Management team. “Last stitch” typically occurs much further out from kick-off, but heavy schedules at the North American venues limited access. Meanwhile, roofed facilities like Houston Stadium had to be finished closer to tournament time because of the lack of natural light.

Each one of the 16 stadiums was subject to a unique installation schedule based on other events (including last year’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025™), climate, or architectural concerns. Access was intermittent in some. And several venues constructed for NFL teams, for example, needed seating reconfigured to accommodate a wider FIFA World Cup pitch.

“We didn’t get access [in Houston] until 1 May, so it was effectively a one-month-plus-a-couple-days process,” Mr Hodge said. “We put down a base layer – a geocell honeycomb structure – the irrigation pipes over that, and then we put down 10 inches of sand. We get the irrigation working, get it perfectly levelled, lay the grass on top and then do the stitching.”

The stitching is “the inclusion of the hybrid element,” Mr Ferguson explained. FIFA requires that all pitches at senior tournaments have synthetic fibres injected, or stitched, 10-18 centimetres beneath the surface in order to enhance consistency and durability. The fields have to handle fast and robust football played at the highest level, as well as ceremonies, rehearsals and more. And during the tournament’s later rounds, they have to look and feel just like they did during the group stage.

The natural grass used at each stadium and training site was planted between March and August 2025 and grown across the continent to ease logistics, although lengthy travel remained necessary on occasion. Mr Hodge said the furthest haul from farm to installation was around 2,250 kilometres.

The Pitch Management team also had to utilize two distinct kinds of grass. Bermuda for “warm season” venues and a mix of Kentucky bluegrass and rye for the “cold season” venues. This is where the relentless pursuit of pitch consistency reached another level.

“One of the big and interesting changes we’ve encountered was really looking at the different heights we cut the grass at,” Mr Hodge explained. “At previous tournaments, we’ve always had one cutting height. But what we’ve found between the different grass types – the cold and warm season – is that they actually play the same at different cutting heights.”

Every conceivable variable was accounted for and examined. Artificial lighting was carefully configured and adjusted for domed stadiums. The team also had to monitor each venue’s unique air flow (or lack thereof) and air conditioning, which adds moisture to the environment.

The grass itself could impact the environment as well. “You could smell it in some places during previous trials we did,” Hodge said.

“When the tournament was awarded as a triple hosting, we quickly understood just how diverse the climate, time zones, and everything else would probably be and the challenges these things would bring on their own and together. And they have,” Mr Ferguson said. “This is where the research program at the (University of) Tennessee and Michigan State (University) really started to come into its own because they were able to give us a lot of good guidance and direction on the different types of grass.”

The FIFA Pitch Research Project was launched five years ago in partnership with the renowned turfgrass management programmes at Michigan State (MSU) and Tennessee (UT). The heads of those respective programmes, and Dr John Rogers III from MSU and Dr John Sorochan from UT, were involved in pitch development for the 1994 FIFA World Cup hosted by the US. It featured the first indoor matches in tournament history, played at the old Pontiac Silverdome located about 100 kilometres from MSU.

“We’ve relied heavily on the research programme,” Mr Ferguson said. “That’s been quite a detailed part of the project.”

Now that the “last stitch” has been achieved, the games may begin. While Mr Ferguson and Mr Hodge naturally will be following Scotland and New Zealand respectively with great interest, they will be watching the tournament in a much more meticulous and scientific way than many others.

“I’ll be paying attention to the bounce and pace of the ball over the surface, how the player interacts with the surface. Is he slipping and falling over or can he make all the moves he wants and stay on his feet? The presentation of the field, how it all contributes to the game,” Mr Ferguson said. “We’ll see the replays. If the ball takes a bad bounce, we can see that. If a player goes down, was it from the pitch or contact? We’re watching all of these things and if something happens or we hear some feedback, we can pass that on to our teams on the ground straight after the match.”

The end goal is somewhat ironic – that nobody really notices the years of painstaking work FIFA’s Pitch Management team put in.