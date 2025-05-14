Landon Donovan backs FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ to spark local and global impact

32-team global tournament kicks off Saturday, 14 June in Miami, uniting fans across 11 US cities

Donovan predicts millions of new fans in North America as global stars delight crowds and redefine club football glory

USMNT great says his kids can’t wait to see Erling Haaland live, as a new generation of Americans prepares to connect with world football

United States great and FIFA Legend Landon Donovan has predicted that the fast-approaching first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ – united with next year’s FIFA World Cup™ – will open the eyes of “millions of new fans” in North America as the sport continues to explode in participation and popularity. Speaking with one month to go until kick-off at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, Donovan, who represented the Stars and Stripes at three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2006 and 2010) drew on his personal experience of being wowed by the world’s best when he, along with 90,468 others, witnessed one of the greatest games in international football history in Pasadena in 1994.

“When I was 12 years old the (FIFA) World Cup was in America, in ‘94, and I went to watch Argentina play Romania,” the Los Angeles Galaxy icon said. “Up until that point, I’d never seen soccer on TV. I’d played my whole childhood, but I’d never understood that there was something more. “Watching that World Cup match opened my eyes to the sport in a way that (they) had never been opened, so I think, similarly, this summer, next summer with the (FIFA) World Cup coming – Club World Cup this year and World Cup next year – (many) people’s eyes are going to be opened for the first time to this sport and we’re going to create tens of millions of new fans.” Thirty-one years on from being stirred by the skills of stars such as Romania’s Gheorghe Hagi and Argentina’s Gabriel Batistuta, Donovan is a father to soccer-loving kids. Over recent months, the former Major League Soccer maestro has been sharing the thrill with his family as global stars prepare to grace the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium once again, along with 11 other tournament venues.

“My boys are really excited by it [the FIFA Club World Cup],” he said. “I was explaining to them how it works and that it’s basically a World Cup but for club teams, and for young kids in our country, they’re watching all these stars from around the world, and the star is almost as big as the team in their eyes, but now they’re realising, ‘Oh, their team is now coming’. So, Erling Haaland’s team [Manchester City] comes, and they get to see him in person, but also the team. So, I think it’s a huge opportunity for us as Americans to continue to grow the sport.” Donovan is looking forward to taking in several FIFA Club World Cup matches with his boys throughout June and July. While global superstars like the aforementioned Haaland are high on their list, Donovan also recalled with a smile – and a touch of humour – how a young kid was once pointed out as his replacement when he left FC Bayern München.

“Turns out that was Thomas Müller, so I think they made the right choice! He’s been an absolute legend for that club and for Germany. (So) really special for him – regardless of what he does next – that he gets the opportunity here in America, so many Bayern Munich fans here in America that want to see him and will get to see him go out, and perhaps go out as a champion.” But Donovan is equally intrigued to find out which lesser-known teams and players emerge throughout the tournament, thrusting themselves into the global sports spotlight.