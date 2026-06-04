KIPP Miami, Gumball 3000 Foundation and FIFA Foundation USA celebrate official unveiling of refurbished community football pitch

KIPP Miami Public Schools, in partnership with Gumball 3000 Foundation and FIFA Foundation USA, have celebrated the official unveiling and ribbon-cutting of the newly refurbished football pitch at KIPP Miami’s North Campus in Miami-Dade County.

The project marks a significant collaboration focused on expanding opportunities for young people through sport, education, and community engagement. Once complete, the refurbished field will include upgraded seating, a new scoreboard and other improvements designed to create a safe, modern, and accessible environment for students and the surrounding community.

FIFA President participates in opening of refurbished community football pitch in Miami 01:52

KIPP Miami serves more than 1,200 students across KIPP Royalty Academy and KIPP Courage Academy, and the upgraded pitch will support physical education programs, after-school activities, football training, mentorship opportunities, and broader community programming throughout the year.

“KIPP Miami is deeply grateful for this incredible partnership and investment in our students and families,” said Charlie Schmidt, Executive Director for KIPP Miami Public Schools. “This new pitch gives our students a safe and inspiring place to play, grow, and build teamwork and leadership skills both on and off the field. It represents what is possible when organizations come together around a shared commitment to youth development.”

“This project is about creating opportunities and investing in the next generation,” said Maximillion Cooper, founder of the Gumball 3000 and Gumball 3000 Foundation. “We believe sport has the power to inspire confidence, connection, and ambition in young people, and we are proud to partner with FIFA Foundation USA and KIPP Miami on a project that will have a lasting impact on this community.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “This was a very special day in Miami as we celebrated the launch of FIFA Foundation USA, marking its first real event, as well as the refurbishment of the football pitch at KIPP Miami, which will create many opportunities for young people through our beautiful game.

“Children are our future, and it is beautiful to see this project come to life as it will provide a safe environment for young girls and boys to learn, play and grow through football, which is a school of life. To all the students, parents and future stars at KIPP Miami: this pitch belongs to you. This is where memories will be created, dreams will grow and the future of football will be shaped.”

“As Miami prepares to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 26™, we are committed to ensuring the tournament creates a lasting legacy that benefits our community long after the final match is played,” said Alina Hudak, President & CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 Miami Host Committee. “This refurbished soccer field represents more than an investment in sports infrastructure - it is an investment in young people, healthier communities, and the future of Miami.”

The refurbishment was funded through the support of the Gumball 3000 Foundation as part of its mission to invest in youth-focused initiatives and create positive social change through global partnerships.

Students, educators, community leaders, and project partners gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which celebrated not only the completion of the facility upgrades, but also a shared vision of using football as a platform to inspire confidence, teamwork, leadership, and healthier lifestyles among young people.

The new pitch is expected to become a vibrant hub for sport and recreation in South Florida, providing durable, year-round access for students and local residents alike.