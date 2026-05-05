Islana™ unveiled as FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ mascot

Symbol of blossoming women’s game, Islana™ embodies creativity and vibrancy of sport

Inspired by Slavic folklore, playful character represents spirit that transforms on-field action into unbridled joy

Official Mascot to cheer on 24 national teams as they compete for glory across four Host Cities from 5 to 27 September

Poland is poised to take centre stage this September as the global platform on which a new generation of women’s football stars will shine and inspire the world. As the European country prepares to host the 12th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™, the tournament’s Official Mascot, Islana™, is gearing up to welcome the global football family to her homeland.

A cousin to the rusalki from Slavic mythology, Islana is a guardian of nature blessed with a playful and uplifting spirit. Raised in the forest and on the banks of the lake, she was a kind and curious child who learned about the world through movement. She would join other young spirits to share in games in which she showcased all of her speed, balance and skill as she developed courage through play.

In what would prove to be a life-changing experience, one night Islana spotted something glistening on the surface of LakeGopło. The object bobbed with a moon-like shimmer and rippled with endless energy. It was a small black-and-white football that danced on the water as if it were a living being. From that moment, Islana and the ball became inseparable.

Now, Islana watches over up-and-coming footballers everywhere, especially those who play the beautiful game with a smile on their faces and a fearless approach. She represents the spirit that transforms play into unrivalled joy, a value that is at the very heart of the upcoming tournament.

"Together with Islana, FIFA is ready to welcome and encourage all the young players who will come together in Poland to showcase their great skills," says Roberto Grassi, Head of Youth Tournaments at FIFA.

"We are committed to delivering a world-class FIFA U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup — a tournament that plays a defining role in giving young women a taste of what it is like to play at the highest level and inspiring future generations of girls to believe that football is a possibility for all."