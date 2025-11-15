Visa presale for final three FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ showdowns launches today

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium to host trio of contests, with ticket prices starting from QAR 20

Visa cardholders offered exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets from 15:00 Qatari time today at FIFA.com/tickets

Exclusive presale opportunity for Visa cardholders from 15–22 November 2025

Ticket sales for the last three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ presented by Aramco will begin at 15:00 Qatari time today (Saturday,15 November) at FIFA.com/tickets. Thanks to Visa, Worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive presale opportunity to secure tickets early from Saturday 15 November to Saturday 22 November. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale window. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ is the annual global club competition that offers the champions of all six continental confederations the chance to compete on the world stage. The tournament’s final three matches are set to take place in Qatar next month. The competition format was revamped last year, when Real Madrid emerged victorious after defeating Pachuca in front of nearly 70,000 fans at Qatar’s iconic Lusail Stadium.

As was the case last year, Qatar is set to host the home straight of this year’s competition, with the final three encounters to be contested at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium – which provided the backdrop for seven games at the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – on 10, 13 and 17 December. The trio of matches are the FIFA Derby of the Americas, the FIFA Challenger Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ final. FIFA Derby of the Americas: On Wednesday, 10 December, Concacaf Champions Cup titlists Cruz Azul will square off against the side that prevail in the all-Brazilian CONMEBOL Libertadores showdown between Palmeiras and Flamengo, who are set to go head-to-head in Lima on 29 November. FIFA Challenger Cup: On Saturday, 13 December, the winners of the FIFA Derby of the Americas will face CAF champions Pyramids after the Egyptians overcame Saudi club Al Ahli to win the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup. FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: The competition will conclude on Wednesday, 17 December, when the FIFA Challenger Cup victors will pit their wits against last season’s UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, in a battle to claim the ultimate annual club prize. The three matches will kick off at 20:00 Qatari time. Fans can purchase tickets for all three encounters in three categories, with prices starting from QAR 20. A maximum of six tickets per person can be purchased at one time.

In addition to hosting the final three clashes in last year’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Qatar provided the setting for FIFA’s annual club showpiece in both 2019 and 2020. The FIFA U-17 World Cup™ is currently taking place in the country, which is set to welcome the qualifying stage of the FIFA Arab Cup™ later this month and the final stage of the regional competition next month, using infrastructure built for Qatar 2022™. Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is FIFA’s Official Payment Services Partner and the preferred way to pay for tickets and hospitality packages.

General sales for the final phase of this prestigious tournament will commence next Saturday, 22 November.