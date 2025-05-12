Inaugural Embassy Workshop for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™ held in Washington, D.C.

FIFA — in collaboration with speakers from the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other partners — hosted a workshop in Washington, D.C. to prepare Embassies for the upcoming FIFA World Cup this week

Held at Audi Field, the workshop prepared Embassies to welcome guests from their countries and communities who plan to attend the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™

The event was attended by over 200 individuals from Washington, D.C., and virtually by consulates from around the United States

In a message to attendees, FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the “passion, emotion, commitment, and lots of action” expected to take place around the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. This commitment and excitement was embraced by attendees during the inaugural FIFA Embassy Workshop in Washington, D.C. Speakers from various functional planning areas within FIFA, as well as from the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and others were in attendance. “As President Trump noted last month, when he established the White House Task Force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we are getting ready to host a historic sporting event that will take place across the North American continent,” Mr. Scott Weinhold, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, said in his welcome remarks. “We here in the United States are committed to showcasing our national pride, hospitality, and, of course, soccer prowess through this tournament.”

Topics discussed included safety and security for attendees with speakers from FIFA, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, and the Office of the Chief of Protocol. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection is collaborating closely with FIFA, federal, state, and local government partners, and other key stakeholders to prepare for the increase in travel to the United States for the World Cup in 2026,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “While we look forward to hosting international travelers to our country for the FIFA games, we strongly encourage them not to overstay their visit. Visitors should plan their travel in advance by leveraging the Global Entry membership and Mobile Passport Control (MPC) which offers travelers a secure, expedited travel experience at entry to the United States.” The event also provided best practices and examples of how Embassies can celebrate the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The first edition of the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in Miami on June 14 and concludes on July 13 in New York New Jersey. A total of 63 games will be played in 11 cities across the United States. The District of Columbia will host three group-stage games at this summer’s 32-club tournament.

This workshop highlighted the dynamic partnership and communication between FIFA, U.S. government partners, and the international community. FIFA is committed to working with its government partners to disseminate accurate information through multiple channels. “Thanks for getting the message out to your communities,” said the FIFA President to in closing “We are expecting to see them, and to celebrate with them the beautiful game as football truly unites the world.” To learn more about visas for the FIFA Club World Cup, click here.