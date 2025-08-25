FIFA launches host city tender for FIFAe Festival, a new and pioneering digital football event

FIFAe Festival will be an integral part of the FIFAe ecosystem for the coming years, blurring the boundaries between football, gaming and entertainment

Unique opportunity for prospective host cities and Member Associations, with tender process open until 31 October 2025

Multi-game event will attract players, fans and stakeholders from the entire football, esports and gaming community

FIFA is launching a new global experience with the FIFAe Festival, kicking off next year. This event will place host cities at the heart of one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment spaces – where football, esports, gaming and youth culture come together. With multiple games in play, the event opens the doors for fans and newcomers alike to dive into the world of digital football.

In line with Goal 3 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, part of which centres on engaging more young people through football, the FIFAe Festival represents a unique opportunity for prospective host cities and Member Associations. With the tender process now officially open, FIFA invites pioneering cities to become founding destinations of a landmark event that will shape digital football’s future.

The FIFAe Festival will take esports beyond the competition arena, turning it into a vibrant global celebration. By blending gaming experiences, live music, creator showcases, career opportunities and industry engagement, the event aims to become the ultimate community hub for the entire digital football scene. Complementing the elite, competition-focused FIFAe Finals, the FIFAe Festival opens the door to a wider audience, helping to grow and diversify the ecosystem.

Prospective host cities can express their interest in staging the first-ever FIFAe Festival next year or the editions in 2027 and 2028 by emailing FIFAeITT@fifa.org. The tender process will conclude on 31 October 2025, while the deadline to express an interest is 12 September.

Commercial brands interested in partnering with FIFA for the FIFAe Festival and reaching a passionate, global audience are invited to explore opportunities by contacting FIFAeITT@fifa.org. This unique initiative offers brand exposure at the forefront of football, esports and digital innovation and a chance to connect with a vibrant, digital-first community of over six million fans across the globe.