FIFA has officially set a new Guinness World Record

Players from 68 countries took to the field

Record-breaking event shows unifying power of the beautiful game

A new Guinness World Record has been set for the number of nationalities represented in a single football match. Players from 68 countries, each taking the field and playing for at least 10 minutes, took part in a FIFA staff match played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé, Morocco, beating the previous record of 53, set by Equal Playing Field (EPF) in 2019.

FIFA Chief Member Associations Division Officer Elkhan Mammedov, from Azerbaijan, was among the participants. "Witnessing 68 nationalities on the pitch for a new Guinness World Record by FIFA is incredibly inspiring. This moment beautifully embodies FIFA's leadership vision: to unite the world through football,” he said. “It showcases the unparalleled diversity and global passion, reinforcing our commitment to developing the game for everyone, everywhere."

FIFA’s new milestone is further proof of football’s ability to bring people together regardless of nationality, language, or culture. “At the heart of it is the fact that we recognised we could do something that celebrates our diversity,” said FIFA Head of Development Programmes Solomon Mudege, a Zimbabwe native.

"FIFA have been successful in their attempt and they chose an excellent record to strive for. Their global team consists of individuals from many countries and backgrounds, and this title symbolises what football does best: uniting people. This record achievement is a powerful demonstration of the Officially Amazing diversity at FIFA and the global spirit of football," said Joanne Brent, Senior Adjudicator - Guinness World Records.