Greece sanctioned for fielding ineligible player in friendly

The match is declared to be lost by forfeit and awarded 3-0 in favor of Turkey, with the HFF also receiving a fine of CHF 4,000 after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee considered the HFF liable for having breached art. 55 par. 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

The sanction relates to the player Apostolos Giannou who had already played in an official youth competition with the representative team of the Football Federation of Australia and played the aforementioned international match for Greece without the HFF previously requesting a decision on a change of association in accordance with arts. 5 and 8 pars. 1 and 3 of the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes.