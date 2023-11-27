FIFA Foundation Community Leaders Volunteer Programme kicks off in Mexico City

Four Community Leaders from around the world have arrived in Mexico City to begin a month-long journey as part of the FIFA Foundation Community Leaders Volunteer Programme

Selected from FIFA Foundation-supported organisations in recognition of their individual commitment to creating positive change through football, the participants will combine FIFA World Cup 2026™ volunteer-related activities with learning, cultural exchange and community engagement opportunities

The initiative recognises individuals using football to drive positive social change and aims to equip them with new skills, experiences and international connections that will benefit communities long after the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The FIFA Foundation Community Leaders Volunteer Programme has officially commenced in Mexico City, one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™,welcoming four exceptional changemakers from around the world for a unique experience embedded within the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Volunteer Programme.

Designed to recognise and support community leaders who are using football to create positive social impact in their communities, the initiative provides participants with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to contribute to the delivery of the FIFA World Cup™ while taking part in a tailored programme of learning, collaboration, cultural exchange and community engagement.

The Community Leaders represent organisations that use football to address a wide range of social challenges, including inequality, exclusion, violence, displacement and limited access to opportunities. Through initiatives focused on education, inclusion, peacebuilding, wellbeing, gender equality and youth development, they demonstrate the powerful role football can play in bringing communities together and creating pathways for positive change.

Following a competitive selection process, four Community Leaders were selected for the inaugural edition of the programme. The group comprises Lorenzo Claassen of training4changeS (South Africa), Aldin Vojvoda of Spirit of Football (Germany), Natalia Catalina Hernández Torres of El Río Foundation (Colombia) and José David Osorio Castro of Fundación Tiempo de Juego (Colombia).

FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri said: “The FIFA Foundation Community Leaders Volunteer Programme is a celebration of the extraordinary people around the world who are using football to improve lives and strengthen communities every day.

“We are pleased to welcome these four inspiring participants to Mexico City and provide them with the opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup from the inside, while learning from one another and building friendships and networks that will last far beyond the tournament. Their passion, commitment and leadership embody the values that the FIFA Foundation seeks to promote through football.”

The four participants have now arrived in Mexico City and begun a month-long programme that combines FIFA World Cup volunteer assignments with opportunities to connect, exchange ideas and learn from one another's experiences.

A key milestone during their stay will be participation in a FIFA Foundation-supported Girls United event, Su Juego, Su Mundial (Her Game, Her World Cup), where the volunteers will support football activities and engagement opportunities for girls inspired by the FIFA World Cup experience. During their stay, the Community Leaders will also have the opportunity to join weekly Girls United training sessions, connect with girls and coaches, and exchange experiences with local coaches and mentors.