Dynamic brand unveiled for first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™

Brand is a fusion of Filipino traditions and elements of futsal, including speed and constant movement

Launch event in Manila is first milestone ahead of inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™

Qualifying started out with 70 national sides vying for a spot at the 16-team showpiece in the Philippines

A striking brand was revealed today for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™, capturing the speed of the game and the unstoppable energy of the host nation.

The tournament’s dynamic emblem and Official Slogan – Master The Speed™ – were unveiled to invited guests and media representatives at Manila House in Metropolitan Manila.

Sixteen of the planet’s top women’s national teams will do battle in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December 2025 in a quest to be crowned the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ champions. In the build-up to the first FIFA tournament to be held in the Asian nation, the launch of the brand provides a taste of the excitement to come.

The stunning contemporary emblem has a distinctly Filipino flavour, fusing futsal’s key elements with references to local street art and motifs, Zamboanga vinta boats, the gabbang musical instrument and traditional binakol patterns.

The powerful visual identity reflects a game that is constantly on the move and the sights and sounds of the host nation, which are combined with depictions of the futsal ball, the shape of the pitch and the five members of each team. The design also features arrows that portray the fine line between defence and attack in a form of football renowned for its captivating speed and skill.

“The launch of this brand marks a major milestone, not just for this event but for the advancement of women in sport globally,” said Philippine Football Federation President John Anthony Gutierrez . “It is an honour for our country to host the first-ever edition of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, and we are proud to welcome the world’s best national teams for a tournament that will inspire girls and women to pursue a career in sport. This tournament will capture the imagination of fans in the Philippines and beyond, forging a path for future generations.”

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman said: “With the launch of this brand, the countdown begins to a landmark event that will further accelerate the rapid growth of women’s football, both in the region and globally. This tournament will be a defining moment for the women’s game, bringing together the best national teams in the world from all six confederations to showcase their talent and inspire future generations.”

With New Zealand having already booked their place at the showpiece event alongside the host nation, the four European representatives will be decided by the end of this week, while the identity of the three South American participants will be known before the month is out. By the time the AFC preliminary competition concludes on 17 May, a trio of Asian teams, a pair from Africa and two from North, Central America and the Caribbean will have been added to the list of participating nations.

FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza commented: “It is incredible to see how women’s futsal has grown over the past couple of decades, culminating in the launch of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in the heart of Southeast Asia this year. For this inaugural edition, the number of teams involved in qualifying amounted to no fewer than 70. With just over eight months to go, excitement is building ahead of what promises to be an enthralling competition in a destination that is renowned for its beauty and culture – and this has been vividly depicted in the stunning tournament emblem.”