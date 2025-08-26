Final inspections completed ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

With just over a month to go until kick-off, FIFA has completed its final round of technical inspection visits in the four Chilean cities set to stage the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ . Under the tournament slogan Legends in the Making™, matches will be played from 27 September to 19 October at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Valparaíso’s Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Rancagua’s Estadio El Teniente and Talca’s Estadio Fiscal. Operational experts assessed the stadium facilities, security measures and technical infrastructure during the visits. Meetings with authorities, government representatives and local organisers confirmed readiness as well as the mounting sense of anticipation across all venues.

This will be the second time Chile hosts the men’s U-20 showpiece, having first staged the event in 1987 – then known as the FIFA World Youth Championship – where Yugoslavia triumphed over West Germany in a penalty shootout. The country also staged the 1962 FIFA World Cup™, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2008™ and the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015™. Besides the host team, 23 nations, including newcomer New Caledonia, will compete in FIFA’s second oldest tournament: AFC: Australia, Japan, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia CAF: Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa Concacaf: Cuba, Mexico, Panama, USA CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay OFC: New Caledonia, New Zealand UEFA: France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Ukraine “We’re very much looking forward to bringing the tournament to Chile next month,” said Roberto Grassi, FIFA’s Head of Youth Tournaments. “During these final inspection visits, we have sensed the enormous excitement not only in relation to the tournament itself, but also the legacy it will leave in all host cities. We would sincerely like to thank the Chilean Football Association and all national and local authorities for their commitment to the success of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.”