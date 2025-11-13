FIFAe Finals 25 groups confirmed ahead of event starting 10 December

Group draw complete for the three competitions of the FIFAe Finals 25

National rivalries, returning champions, and debut nations will face each other in Riyadh from 10 to 19 December

Public tickets available for the final days on 13, 17, and 19 December will be available here

The draw for the FIFAe Finals 25 has revealed the official group pairings for the world’s top football esports national teams competing across three FIFAe World Cup™ titles — Rocket League (15–19 December), eFootball™ Console (10–13 December), and eFootball™ Mobile (10–13 December).

Following months of thrilling qualifiers that saw over 94 nations take part in the FIFAe ecosystem, the draw sets the stage for one of the biggest nation-based esports events in the world. Each competition will feature an exciting group stage followed by knockout rounds.

Rewatch the draw:

The FIFAe Finals 25 will see the best national teams compete against each other on the world stage in Riyadh, promising elite-level gameplay, dramatic rivalries, and unforgettable moments as football esports’ biggest stars chase global glory. Fans can watch all days from 10 to 19 December via FIFA.GG or join onsite in person on 13, 17, and 19 December.

Where to Watch

The FIFAe Finals 25 will be available to watch live on FIFA.GG, twitch.tv/fifae, and youtube.com/@FIFAe. Furthermore, participating nations and official co-streamers will bring the event to fans across the globe in localised formats, each putting their own spin on it.

Timings

The FIFAe Finals 25 will take place from 10 to 19 December in Riyadh.

The FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Console and the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Mobile will run from 10 to 13 December.

The FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League will run from 15 to 19 December.

A detailed schedule is available here. Please visit the competition pages for matchups’ detailed schedule.

Tickets

The final day of the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on 13 December, as well as the knockout stages of the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League on 17 and 19 December, will be open to the public. Everyone is welcome! And tickets will be available for purchase here.

Key Storylines to Watch

FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League

Saudi Arabia, the host nation and reigning Rocket League world champions, will need to battle to retain the crowd and keep bringing thrilling the home crowd.

France, among the favourites and strongest nations, are seeking revenge after last year’s final defeat to Saudi Arabia.

With an all-new roster, the USA are among the favourites, as the players representing the nation have had a fantastic 2025 season so far, having won the RLCS 2025 World Championship and featuring in the top 4 of the RLCS majors.

FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Console

Indonesia, reigning eFootball™ Console world champions, return to defend their title and cement their dominance on the global stage.

A range of nations showcased their skills in qualifiers — including Italy, who went unbeaten in qualification; Japan, who won their regional qualifier by eliminating Indonesia; and Brazil, who were nearly flawless in their region.

FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Mobile

Another returning Champion, Malaysia, led by player Minbappe, are aiming for back-to-back FIFAe World Champion titles.

Behind Malaysia, nations such as India, who had a promising tournament in 2024, and Thailand, who went unbeaten in qualifiers, are lining up to challenge the reigning champion