Brand-New FIFAe Club World Cup Featuring Football Manager Launches in 2026

FIFA and Sports Interactive are thrilled to announce the FIFAe Club World Cup featuring Football Manager, set to debut in 2026. For the first time, Football Manager esports will embrace a club-based competitive format, bringing the iconic management simulation closer to the club football narrative fans know and love. This new format will see top clubs from around the world compete for global esports glory, giving players the chance to represent their favourite teams in a fully immersive digital football experience. The competition will highlight strategic depth, managerial skill, and long-term squad building in a competitive esports setting. The event builds on the success of the inaugural 2024 edition in Liverpool, which was widely praised by the community and recognized with industry awards for its innovative approach. In 2026, an extended qualification format will allow teams from around the globe to compete and identify their official representative. The event will merge the passion of club football with the strategic depth of Football Manager, bringing esports and football together in an exciting way and spotlighting the next generation of managerial talent. Clubs from all over the world are invited to participate and can sign up now via FIFA.GG. More details about the competition will be confirmed in early 2026. This event becomes the latest addition to FIFAe’s ever-expanding portfolio, as seen during December’s FIFAe Finals 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More information is available on FIFA.GG.