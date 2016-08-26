FIFA to host second World Summit on Ethics and Leadership in Sports

Following the success of the maiden edition in 2014, the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) has again invited experts from around the globe to discuss all issues concerning ethical behaviour in sports in the second World Summit on Ethics and Leadership in Sports. The event will take place on 16 September at the Home of FIFA, in Zurich and will be live streamed here.

Under the theme “Preserving the beauty of sports and leveraging its full potential for society”, the summit will focus on what business and politics can learn from sport, as well as assess and address the current opportunities and challenges in sports ethics.

The vast list of speakers includes names such as WADA investigator Professor Richard McLaren, chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee Hans-Joachim Eckert and former footballer Edgar Davids.

FIFA is looking forward to taking the driver's seat in the discussion of ethics in sports, particularly after the unethical behaviour of some football executives has led to a severe crisis within the organisation over the last few years. FIFA’s new management is determined to put the spotlight back onto football and to protect the institution by implementing a set of thorough governance reforms.

These plans should be discussed in detail on 16 September, when FIFA President Gianni Infantino will welcome the participants and open the summit at the Home of FIFA, and Secretary General Fatma Samoura will deliver a keynote speech.