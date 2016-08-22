FIFA survey to focus on fans

FIFA has launched a survey aimed at improving its relationship with football fans worldwide, as well as gaining fresh insights from supporters. It could even result in fans making a trip to Zurich along with other like-minded supporters from all corners of the globe.

The FIFA Fan Survey is available here, and will also be specifically targeted to fans on Facebook and Twitter in over 20 different languages. The survey itself is available in FIFA’s official languages - English, French, German and Spanish.

Those who complete the research-centric survey can also register to participate in a Fan Focus Group to be held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. This event follows on from a first ‘trial’ event held last year with FIFA.com Club members from just five countries.

This year in late October, 50 fans will be invited to the Home of FIFA to share their views. Moderated discussion groups will feature FIFA staff from different departments, and fans will also meet representatives of FIFA’s management, and have the opportunity to ask them questions.

Views of fans, both from the survey and during the Focus Group, may subsequently generate new ideas to improve the fan experience at FIFA events, or provide crucial feedback on new concepts currently under development by the organisation.

FIFA is currently finalising the contemporary topics that fans invited to Zurich will discuss. Travel and accommodation expenses related to the Fan Focus Group will be covered by FIFA. To take part in the Fan Focus Group, you will need to be a minimum of 18 years of age, and have good verbal English proficiency.