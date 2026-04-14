FIFA supports sustainable development of professional Chinese clubs at seminar event

FIFA acts as technical partner at three-day seminar on sustainable club development

Senior executives from top three tiers of Chinese football engage with global experts

Initiative underlines FIFA’s commitment to fostering stronger clubs and long-term growth of game

The curtain yesterday came down on the second edition of the Chinese Professional Football League’s Senior Seminar on Sustainable Development of Chinese Professional Football Clubs, at which FIFA served as a technical partner.

The three-day seminar, which was held in Xi’an, brought together senior executives from clubs across the top three tiers of the Chinese game. The event was part of the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, which is aimed at strengthening structures and supporting the long-term sustainability of professional football worldwide.

In its role as technical partner, FIFA contributed international expertise across the following key areas of club development: governance, business and sporting models, marketing, fan engagement, matchday operations and commercial strategy. The seminar provided a platform for meaningful exchange between local stakeholders and leading voices from across the global football landscape.

FIFA experts Pedro Correia, who was formerly the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Portuguese football league, and Luis Rodríguez, erstwhile President of FC Juárez, were joined by a line-up of international guest speakers including Scott Hudson, the CEO of Western Sydney Wanderers, David Dome, who occupies the role of general manager at Wellington Phoenix, and Alvaro Carias, Professional Football Strategic Development Manager at FIFA

The seminar reinforced the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in building resilient, well-managed clubs that can drive the future of the game both domestically and internationally.

Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said: “China PR represents a very interesting football ecosystem in the world – its scale is unique and there are clear ambitions in place. Through our role as a technical partner, FIFA is proud to support the Chinese Professional Football League and its clubs in transforming potential into reality by sharing international expertise and promoting best practice in the areas of governance, management and sustainable development. Long-term progress in football is only possible when clubs, leagues and the Member Association move forwards together, and that’s exactly what this initiative is about.”