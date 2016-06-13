FIFA statement on KPMG resignation

FIFA acknowledges the decision of KPMG to step down as FIFA’s auditor after more than a decade of service. FIFA welcomes this change as it gives the organisation the opportunity to work with a new audit firm, which will be appointed soon – initially by the FIFA Council as a temporary arrangement before a formal appointment will be made at the next Congress in May 2017, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.

Supported by the new FIFA Council, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has initiated a comprehensive financial audit of FIFA's finance function including its processes and procedures. In light of the serious allegations involving financial transactions outlined by the Swiss and US authorities, it is essential that the financial function at FIFA be externally reviewed and thoroughly reformed. The appointment of a new auditor, coupled with the appointments of a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Chief Compliance Officer, are essential steps in this process.