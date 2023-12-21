FIFA statement on Court of Justice of the European Union ruling on European Superleague Company

FIFA has taken note of the ruling issued today by the Court of Justice of the European Union in relation to the European Superleague Company SL. FIFA will now analyse the decision in coordination with UEFA, the other confederations and the member associations before commenting further. In line with its Statutes, FIFA firmly believes in the specific nature of sport, including the pyramid structure – which is underpinned by sporting merit – and the principles of competitive balance and financial solidarity. Football owes its long and successful history to the above-mentioned principles, which FIFA, the confederations and the member associations will continue to promote in the future, in the interest of all football fans worldwide.