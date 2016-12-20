FIFA statement on CAS decision relating to Real Madrid

FIFA has taken note of the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case involving the club Real Madrid, who were sanctioned by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Despite the reduction of the original sanction, FIFA takes note that CAS has confirmed the imposition of a transfer ban and a fine. FIFA is now waiting to receive the grounds of the decision in order to fully analyse it.