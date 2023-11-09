FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed

Fatma Samoura attends ceremony at Dakar Sacré-Cœur

Senegalese club, French Development Agency and Olympique Lyonnais sign agreement

Improving conditions and access to sport for local youngsters at heart of deal

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has visited a club in her native Senegal and celebrated the signing of an innovative three-party agreement that will promote access to sport for girls and boys in the African country.

Ms Samoura was joined by France’s Minister for Sport and the Olympic Games and Paralympics, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, as French Development Agency (AFD) CEO Rémy Rioux and representatives of French football club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) signed a FEXTE agreement – based on exchanging technical expertise and experience – with Dakar Sacré-Cœur (DSC), a partner team of OL.

“It’s fantastic to see a Senegalese club looking to develop and learn from the experience and best practice of such a distinguished club as Olympique Lyonnais, and benefitting from the support of the AFD,” said Ms Samoura, who met with the Dakar Sacré-Cœur women’s senior and U18 teams.

“This will not only provide strong foundations for Dakar Sacré-Cœur, but will hopefully prove the starting point for similar developments across the Senegalese and African football landscape.”

The three-way agreement, which is supported by the French government, reinforces an already existing partnership, and will accentuate improvements in training conditions, coaching standards and equality in terms of access to sport for youngsters in Senegal.

DSC has men’s and women's senior teams playing in the domestic league as well as a youth academy from U11 to U19 level.

Founded in 2005, the club is widely recognised for its development of women’s football in Senegal. One of the leading women’s clubs on the continent, the first team won this year’s domestic league title, establishing a new record with a 22-game unbeaten run.

DSC also regularly stage try-outs for girls across a range of ages, giving them the opportunity to express their talents on the pitch as well as breaking down social barriers and reshaping society norms.