FIFA publishes second Global Club Football Report

​FIFA has published the 2018 Global Club Football Report

Sharing knowledge and establishing standards for the development and governance of club football

Report can be accessed and downloaded here

FIFA has published the 2018 Global Club Football Report, an annual analysis undertaken by the Professional Football Department with the objective of sharing knowledge and establishing standards for the development and governance of club football.

The report can be accessed and downloaded here.

This second edition of the report counted with the support of the confederations and the involvement of the 211 FIFA Member Associations.

In line with FIFA Professional Football Programmes, this year’s report highlights the implementation status of Club Licensing around the world, an overview of labor and sporting regulations, as well as insights into regional and local men’s and women’s club competitions.

Some of the key findings of the report include:

​78 per cent of Member Associations around the world operate Club Licensing Systems

73 per cent of local men’s top tier competitions have squad size limits with most competitions limiting the average size to between 25 to 30 registered players

A total of 2,761 men’s football clubs (global average of 13 teams per competition) participated in top tier national competitions

Regionally, 563 men’s football clubs participated in regional competitions

In terms of prize money, the UEFA Champions League leads the chart among regional club competitions, with a total of EUR 1.27bn, almost 15 times that of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

172 Member Associations reported having a top tier women’s competition

A total of 1,692 women’s football clubs (global average of 10 teams per competition) participated in top tier competitions

71 women’s football clubs participated in a regional club competition (59 in UEFA Women’s Champions League and 12 in CONMEBOL Women’s Libertadores)

FIFA Professional Football Department performs research analysis on professional football matters and promotes the development of club football worldwide. In addition, the Department is complemented by FIFA’s Football Stakeholders Committee and acts as a vehicle for breaking down barriers and providing tools for engagement within the football community.