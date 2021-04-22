FIFA President meets with United Nations Secretary General

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on 9 March

FIFA and the United Nations to work together on promoting positive values through football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the United Nations headquarters on Friday in New York City and met the UN Secretary General. During this positive and constructive meeting, various topics were discussed.

First of all, the FIFA President gave an update on FIFA’s current priorities and the UN Secretary General praised FIFA’s efforts to reform itself and for refocusing FIFA fully on football. They agreed that the United Nations and FIFA share a lot of core values and that football can and should be used as a vector for peace, including in conflict situations. Furthermore, cooperation on the promotion of positive values and human rights through football should be intensified. Sport, and football in particular, has the ability to unite people.

President Infantino pledged his support to UN efforts more broadly, and in particular, to assist UN efforts in specific countries as well as in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In this regard, the football for schools project was presented to the UN Secretary General as a tool for development through sport.