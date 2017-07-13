FIFA lifts suspension of Sudan Football Association (SFA)

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has today lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Sudan Football Association (SFA) for its failure to comply with its obligations stipulated in articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes following a decree issued by Sudan’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice on 2 June 2017.
This decision has been taken following confirmation by the SFA that Mr Bakri Hassan Salih, Prime Minister of Sudan, has issued a resolution suspending the decree of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and the SFA Board of Directors with its President, Dr Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim, have been reinstated.