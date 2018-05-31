FIFA lifts suspension of Guatemalan Football Association

FIFA has today lifted the suspension that was imposed on the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT).

The decision follows a letter sent to FIFA on 30 May 2018 by the Chairman of the FEDEFUT Normalisation Committee, Juan Carlos Ríos, in which he confirms that the said committee, which was appointed by the Bureau of the Council on 18 May 2018, is fully operational.

An International Steering Committee composed of the following members will be responsible for overseeing and monitoring the implementation of the FEDEFUT Normalisation Committee’s mandate:

Pedro Chaluja, President of the Panamanian Football Association (FEPAFUT) and FIFA Council member

Luis Hernández, President of the Cuban Football Association and FIFA Council member

Decio de María, President of the Mexican Football Association​

If any of the decisions taken by the Bureau of the Council are contravened, FEDEFUT will be automatically suspended once again.